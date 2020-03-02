Yamamoto (ankle) will play in Monday's game versus the Predators, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Yamamoto has missed the last three games, but he's slated to return the top six as well as the power play in this Western Conference clash. The 21-year-old had growing pains adjusting to the top level over the previous two seasons, but those issues are in the past, as he's racked up 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) over 21 NHL games this season.