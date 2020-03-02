Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Set to return Monday
Yamamoto (ankle) will play in Monday's game versus the Predators, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Yamamoto has missed the last three games, but he's slated to return the top six as well as the power play in this Western Conference clash. The 21-year-old had growing pains adjusting to the top level over the previous two seasons, but those issues are in the past, as he's racked up 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) over 21 NHL games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.