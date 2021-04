Yamamoto recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Yamamoto helped out on Devin Shore's empty-net tally to complete the Oilers' four-goal rally in the third period. The 22-year-old Yamamoto has 20 points, 58 shots, 46 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 42 contests this season.