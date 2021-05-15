Yamamoto (undisclosed) is expected to be ready for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Jets, Jason Gregor of TSN 1260 reports.

Yamamoto missed the Oilers' final two regular-season contests, but coach Dave Tippett said after Saturday's season finale that Yamamoto would have played if it was a playoff game. With four more days to get right before the playoffs start Wednesday, Yamamoto should be ready to go for the series opener against Winnipeg. He totaled eight goals and 13 assists over 52 regular-season games.