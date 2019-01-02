Yamamoto (upper body) is not fit to play in Wednesday's road game against the Coyotes, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Yamamoto is not on injured reserve, but he's only played in two of the past eight games between serving as a healthy scratch and now dealing with this upper-body injury. The rookie's next chance to tag into the lineup will arrive Saturday for a road game against the Kings.

