Yamamoto (upper body) didn't participate in Monday's morning skate and isn't expected to play against the Canadiens, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Yamamoto is on track to miss a third straight game. Josh Archibald has moved into a top-six, right-wing position in Yamamoto's place. Yamamoto has accrued 16 points through 32 games; he'll aim to return for Wednesday's rematch against the Habs.