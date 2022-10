Yamamoto recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Yamamoto set up Cody Ceci's goal in the first period. This was Yamamoto's season debut after the 24-year-old missed the season opener Wednesday with an undisclosed injury. The winger posted 41 points in 81 games a season ago, though playing in a top-six role throughout much of 2022-23 should see him challenge for a career year. He'll also add some physicality while playing in all situations.