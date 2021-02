Yamamoto registered an assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Yamamoto set up Connor McDavid for the empty-net goal to secure the win. The 22-year-old Yamamoto has 11 points in 22 games this season. He's added 28 shots on net, a plus-6 rating, 27 hits and 30 blocked shots. Fantasy managers in formats that count non-scoring metrics should keep Yamamoto active, as he makes up for a relative lack of offense with relentless work defensively.