Yamamoto notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Yamamoto snapped a five-game point drought with his helper. The 24-year-old has had an uneven season, posting 10 goals and 15 assists over 58 contests, with injuries costing him significant chunks of the campaign. He should continue to be a part of the supporting cast on offense entering the postseason.