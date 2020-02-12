Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Strikes twice in win
Yamamoto scored a pair of goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Yamamoto has four points over his last three games. His first tally was his first point with a man advantage this season. The 21-year-old is at seven goals and 14 points through 15 appearances. He's showing no signs of slowing down -- playing with Leon Draisaitl will likely keep Yamamoto as a strong point producer for the rest of the year.
