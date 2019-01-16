Yamamoto (upper body) will rejoin the lineup versus Vancouver on Wednesday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

In order to create room to activate Yamamoto off injured reserve, the Oilers will need to make a corresponding move; likely in the form of placing Alex Petrovic (concussion) on retroactive injured reserve. Despite having played in just two games since the end of October, the 20-year-old Yamamoto is slated for a second-line role and could see time on the power play as well.