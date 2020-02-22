Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Tacks on two more helpers
Yamamoto posted two assists and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.
Yamamoto has 20 points (nine goals, 11 helpers) in as many games. He's posted multiple points in five of his appearances this season. Five tallies and seven assists have come in the last 10 games for the 21-year-old -- he's growing in confidence with every appearance.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.