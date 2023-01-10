Yamamoto scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Yamamoto got the Oilers on the board at 17:02 of the first period. The winger has tallied twice over his last three games, but he has just four goals to go with four assists in 17 outings since the start of December. The 24-year-old is up to 11 points, 39 shots on net, 43 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 30 contests despite often seeing top-six usage.