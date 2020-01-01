Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Tallies in season debut
Yamamoto scored an empty-net goal, fired three shots on goal and added four hits in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.
Coach Dave Tippett showed faith in Yamamoto to put him on the ice as the Rangers pushed for an equalizer. The 21-year-old had just five points in 26 games over parts of two seasons. He's been good for AHL Bakersfield with 16 points in 23 contests this year, and now he'll have a chance to prove himself at the NHL level.
