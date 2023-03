Yamamoto scored two goals and added an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Both goals came 40 seconds apart in the second period, giving the Oilers a 4-0 lead and helping to chase Connor Hellebuyck from the game. Yamamoto is back on a line with Leon Draisaitl and has four goals and five points over the last five games, but his track record suggests his hold on a top-six role will be tenuous. Yamamoto could prove to be a short-term fantasy asset, but don't get too attached.