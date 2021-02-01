Yamamoto scored a goal and went plus-2 in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Senators.

Yamamoto was responsible for the Oilers' final goal, scored with just 17 seconds left in the second period. The 22-year-old winger had been held off the scoresheet in his last three games, so this was an important goal to get him back on track. Yamamoto has four goals, seven points, 19 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 11 outings this season. He's added 14 hits, 16 blocked shots and eight PIM for a fruitful stat line across categories.