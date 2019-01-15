Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Trending toward Wednesday return
Yamamoto (upper body) is slated to come off injured reserve for Wednesday's road game against the Canucks, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Yamamoto hasn't played since Dec. 29 -- a span of eight games. The 20-year-old winger is capable of working on the power play, but since he doesn't get rink run with all-world pivot Connor McDavid, his offensive upside is capped. Yamamoto has generated just two points through 13 games this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Nearing return•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Effectively ruled out Saturday•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: In contention to play Saturday•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Heading to injured reserve•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...