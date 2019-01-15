Yamamoto (upper body) is slated to come off injured reserve for Wednesday's road game against the Canucks, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Yamamoto hasn't played since Dec. 29 -- a span of eight games. The 20-year-old winger is capable of working on the power play, but since he doesn't get rink run with all-world pivot Connor McDavid, his offensive upside is capped. Yamamoto has generated just two points through 13 games this season.