Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Two goals in loss
Yamamoto scored his third and fourth goals of the preseason in Edmonton's 5-3 loss to the Jets on Sunday.
The 19-year-old was arguably his team's best player in this one and remains in the mix to crack the Opening Night lineup. Yamamoto spent a ton of time around the net and was a threat to score all night, something head coach Todd McLellan alluded to in his post-game media availability. Coming off a 64-point junior campaign, it appears as though Yamamoto is ready to graduate to life in the pros.
