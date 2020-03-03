Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Two points in return
Yamamoto (ankle) scored a goal and dished an assist in Monday's 8-3 win over the Predators.
Originally expected to miss significant time, Yamamoto ended up spending only three games on the shelf. He returned and instantly regained chemistry with linemates Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- the trio combined for 10 points in the blowout win. Yamamoto is up to 10 goals, 23 points, 37 shots and a plus-17 rating in 22 contests. It seems safe to slot the 21-year-old winger back into fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.