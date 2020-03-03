Yamamoto (ankle) scored a goal and dished an assist in Monday's 8-3 win over the Predators.

Originally expected to miss significant time, Yamamoto ended up spending only three games on the shelf. He returned and instantly regained chemistry with linemates Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- the trio combined for 10 points in the blowout win. Yamamoto is up to 10 goals, 23 points, 37 shots and a plus-17 rating in 22 contests. It seems safe to slot the 21-year-old winger back into fantasy lineups.