Yamamoto scored a goal and dished an assist in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Flames.

Yamamoto scored just 29 seconds into the game, and he later set up Ryan Nugent Hopkins' tally in the second period. The 21-year-old winger has three goals, two helpers and a plus-6 rating during a four-game point streak. For the season, Yamamoto's at 10 points and a plus-11 rating in 11 outings. He's thriving on the Oilers' second line, which makes him a viable option in standard fantasy formats.