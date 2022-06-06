Yamamoto (upper body) will miss out versus Colorado on Monday, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Yamamoto will miss his second straight game due to his upper-body injury. With the Spokane native sidelined, Edmonton has shifted Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to the wing while elevating Warren Foegele to a top-six role. For his part, Yamamoto has generated seven points in 14 postseason contests and should be a decent value option if cleared to return.
