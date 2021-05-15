Yamamoto (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's regular-season finale versus Vancouver, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Yamamoto will miss a second straight contests with his undisclosed issue. The 22-year-old winger will hope to recover in time for Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Jets.
