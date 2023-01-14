Yamamoto (undisclosed) will not play Friday against the Sharks, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Yamamoto was a late scratch and it's unclear how long he's expected to be out. The 24-year-old has 12 points while averaging 16:42 of ice time through 31 games. The Oilers will dress seven blueliners Friday.
More News
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Nabs helper Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Tallies in Monday's loss•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Nets shorthanded tally•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Hands out assist in win•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Earns helper on milestone marker•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Scores second goal•