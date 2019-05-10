Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Undergoes wrist surgery
Yamamoto (wrist) underwent successful wrist surgery Thursday.
Yamamoto will miss the remainder of AHL Edmonton's postseason run, but it seems that he'll be ready for the Oilers' training camp in September. The Washington native logged 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) over 27 games in the minors and remains one of the Oilers' top offensive prospects heading into the 2019-20 season.
