Yamamoto (upper body) won't finish Thursday's Game 2 versus the Avalanche, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Yamamoto didn't finish the second period, and the injury is enough to keep him out of the rest of the game. The 23-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the Oilers provide more information on his status. If he can't play Saturday in Game 3, Devin Shore or Derick Brassard would be most likely to enter the lineup unless the Oilers switch to a seven-defensemen system.