Kapanen notched two assists, two shots on goal, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Kapanen didn't let a break between rounds slow him down -- he's earned two goals and two assists over his last three games. The winger is up to five points, 22 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-6 rating over eight contests since entering the lineup for Game 4 of the second round versus the Golden Knights. He doesn't get power-play time, but he's been seeing middle-six minutes at even strength, so he could be an option for DFS during the Cup Finals.