Kapanen scored twice on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Canucks.

Kapanen remained on the second line, working with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins instead of Leon Draisaitl (personal) in this contest. It worked out, as Kapanen earned his second multi-point effort of the season. Growing chemistry with another player could help Kapanen stay productive later in the campaign. He's at three goals, nine points, 22 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-3 rating over 13 appearances.