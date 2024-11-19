Edmonton claimed Kapanen off waivers from St. Louis on Tuesday.
Kapanen has one goal, 11 shots on net and 15 hits through 10 outings this season. He could play in the bottom six of the Oilers while getting time on the penalty kill.
