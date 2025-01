Kapanen missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Kapanen has six goals, 10 points, 10 PIM and 54 hits in 38 outings between St. Louis and Edmonton in 2024-25. Jeff Skinner might draw into the lineup Thursday versus Detroit if Kapanen isn't available. However, it's also possible that Skinner will play regardless, and Kapanen might be scratched even if he ends up being an option.