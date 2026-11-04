Kapanen notched two power-play assists in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils.

Kapanen has taken over the fifth spot on the top power-play unit that Vasily Podkolzin had held for much of the first month of the season. That comes amid a stretch where Kapanen has a goal and four helpers over five contests. The 30-year-old forward probably won't maintain that power-play spot for the rest of the season, but he's a good streaming forward in fantasy as long as he's there. He's up to nine points (six on the power play), 23 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-4 rating over 16 outings this season.