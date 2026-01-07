Kapanen scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged five hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Kapanen missed 36 games due to a lower-body injury, but he was able to shake off the rust quickly in a second-line role. He scored the Oilers' fourth goal and assisted Leon Draisaitl on the fifth one. With the effort, Kapanen is at four points, seven shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-2 rating over seven appearances this season. He may fly under the radar in fantasy due to his lengthy absence, but he's worth considering if he stays alongside Draisaitl moving forward.