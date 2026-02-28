Kapanen (undisclosed) was deemed a game-time decision for Saturday's road matchup in San Jose.

After missing each of Edmonton's first two games out of the Olympic break, Kapanen has a shot to return to the Oilers' lineup in Saturday's contest. The 29-year-old forward has dealt with multiple injuries throughout the regular season, which have kept him out of the lineup for all but 19 games. When he's been healthy, however, Kapanen has been a strong secondary scoring option with five goals and 12 points. If he suits up Saturday, expect the veteran winger to reclaim a middle-six role.