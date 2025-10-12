Kapanen notched an assist and six hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Kapanen has started 2025-26 in a third-line role with little usage on special teams. The 29-year-old often saw similarly limited minutes in 2024-25, when he had a total of 14 points over 67 regular-season games between the Oilers and Blues. He can provide a little physicality -- he's already at eight hits and two blocked shots over two appearances, but don't expect a significant spike in offense this year.