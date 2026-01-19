Kapanen exited Sunday's win over the Blues due to an unspecified injury, but he isn't believed to be facing a long-term absence, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Kapanen recorded just 2:53 of ice time before exiting Sunday's matchup in the first period, and he didn't return down the stretch. Although head coach Kris Knoblauch said after the game that Kapanen wouldn't return immediately, he specified that his current issue isn't believed to be as bad as some of his previous injuries, so the hope is that he'll be back in action before too long. It's not yet clear whether he'll require a stint on injured reserve, but the Oilers may need to call up another forward unless they elect to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.