Kapanen scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Wild.

Kapanen has moved around the lineup a bit since joining the Oilers. He was on the second line Thursday, and he benefited from a pass by Leon Draisaitl to set up the second goal, with Kapanen earning his first game-winning tally in an Edmonton sweater in the process. The 28-year-old winger is up to four points, 21 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-5 rating over 19 outings this season, but he's earned three of those points over nine contests with the Oilers, so it looks like he's fitting in well as a depth forward.