Kapanen scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Kapanen has scored in back-to-back games to begin February. The 29-year-old winger remains in a second-line role, where he's had plenty of success when healthy this season. He's up to five goals, 12 points, 39 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-8 rating through 19 appearances. Kapanen has appeal in fantasy as a depth forward, particularly in formats that reward hits.