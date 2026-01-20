Kapanen is projected to miss roughly one week, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports Tuesday.

Oilers' head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that Kapanen won't miss a large chunk of time after he left Sunday's game. While he shouldn't miss more than a handful of games, the injury comes at an unfortunate time for Kapanen, who had just begun to gain traction with seven points over his last eight games. If he is kept out of the lineup for the next seven days, a plausible return date for the 29-year-old forward could be Thursday, Jan. 29 against the Sharks.