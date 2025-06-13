Kapanen logged an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Kapanen's 8:36 of ice time was lowest among Edmonton forwards, as there was some in-game line shuffling after the Oilers fell behind 3-0 in the first period. The 28-year-old Kapanen has been on the second line on paper lately, but this was his second game in a row under the 10-minute mark. The Finn has contributed six points, 24 shots on net, 42 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 11 playoff outings.