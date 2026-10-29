Kapanen scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Flames.

Kapanen extended Edmonton's lead to 3-0 just 55 seconds into the third period, converting a cross-crease feed from Connor McDavid for his fourth goal of the season. The winger continues to benefit from opportunities alongside Edmonton's elite playmakers, and his involvement on the power play adds another avenue for fantasy production. However, his limited shot volume could make consistent scoring difficult to sustain. He's yet to find the back of the net in consecutive games, and this goal actually snapped a four-game goal drought.