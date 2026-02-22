default-cbs-image
Kapanen (undisclosed) is expected to miss the first two games out of the Olympic break, Oilers TV reporter Paige Martin reports Sunday.

The Oilers open up the post-Olympic break schedule with a back-to-back with the Ducks and Kings starting Wednesday. Kapanen scored a goal in back-to-back games prior to the break, so it's a bit surprising he's been ruled out coming out of the break. The 29-year-old has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 19 games played on the season.

