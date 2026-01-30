Oilers' Kasperi Kapanen: Picks up helper
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kapanen notched an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.
Kapanen previously missed three games due to an undisclosed injury earlier in the month, and this was his second contest back in the lineup. The 29-year-old winger has seen limited action due to injuries this season, but he's earned 10 points, 30 shots, 32 hits and a plus-6 rating over 16 appearances. Kapanen is worth considering in fantasy as long as he maintains a top-six role.
