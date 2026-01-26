default-cbs-image
Kapanen (undisclosed) will face the Ducks on Monday.

Kapanen returns following three games on the shelf due to his undisclosed injury. In his last eight outings, the 29-year-old winger racked up three goals, four assists and 19 shots. With Kapanen back in the lineup, he should retake a top-six role, while Andrew Mangiapane will serve as a healthy scratch.

