Oilers' Kasperi Kapanen: Playing Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kapanen (undisclosed) will face the Ducks on Monday.
Kapanen returns following three games on the shelf due to his undisclosed injury. In his last eight outings, the 29-year-old winger racked up three goals, four assists and 19 shots. With Kapanen back in the lineup, he should retake a top-six role, while Andrew Mangiapane will serve as a healthy scratch.
