Kapanen recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-1 preseason win over the Flames.

Kapanen helped create Edmonton's third goal, working the puck around the offensive zone before finding Ryan Shea for a one-timer late in the second period. The 30-year-old then restored the Oilers' three-goal cushion in the third, scoring on a breakaway just 1:46 after Matt Coronato had cut Calgary's deficit to 3-1. Edmonton dressed a lineup close to its regular-season group, making the two-point performance an encouraging finish to Kapanen's preseason. He's expected to open the season as a middle-six forward.