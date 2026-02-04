Kapanen scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Kapanen has two points over four games since he returned from an undisclosed injury that cost him three contests. He's now at four goals, 11 points, 35 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-7 rating over 18 appearances. He's been pretty good when healthy, but the 29-year-old presents plenty of injury risk. Still, his spot alongside Leon Draisaitl is worth taking the risk.