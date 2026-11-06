Kapanen scored a power-play goal on three shots and added five PIM in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.

Kapanen continues to thrive with his power-play role. He's got two goals and four assists over his last six games, with five of those six points coming with a man advantage. The 30-year-old winger is up to five goals, 10 points, 26 shots on net, 36 hits, 11 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 17 contests overall. Any proximity to the Oilers' superstar trio is a boost to fantasy value, so keep Kapanen on your roster or your radar until this hot stretch fizzles out.