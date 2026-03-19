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Kapanen (illness) will be a game-time decision Thursday versus Florida, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Kapanen has seven goals and eight assists over 28 games this season. The veteran has been seeing third-line minutes of late. If Kapanen is unable to go, Roby Jarventie, who was recalled from the AHL Bakersfield earlier in the day, will replace him in the lineup.

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