Oilers' Kasperi Kapanen: Questionable Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kapanen (illness) will be a game-time decision Thursday versus Florida, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.
Kapanen has seven goals and eight assists over 28 games this season. The veteran has been seeing third-line minutes of late. If Kapanen is unable to go, Roby Jarventie, who was recalled from the AHL Bakersfield earlier in the day, will replace him in the lineup.
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