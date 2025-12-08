Kapanen (lower body) will be back "around Christmas time," according to head coach Kris Klobach, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports Monday.

Kapanen has already been out of action for the Oilers' last 23 games due to his lower-body problem. When healthy, the veteran winger should be in the mix for a middle-six role, but that looks like it will have to wait until around the Christmas break. Given the extra time off, it would probably make sense to keep Kapanen out of the lineup until Dec. 27 versus Calgary.