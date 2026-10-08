Kapanen scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Kapanen's tally was the 100th of his career. The 30-year-old winger has earned three points this season, including two on the power play and one while shorthanded. He's currently filling in on the top power-play unit, which will be a short-term boost in value until the Oilers get Zach Hyman (undisclosed), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) or Matt Savoie (lower body) back. Kapanen has added eight shots on net, five hits, three blocked shots and a minus-4 rating while skating on the second line at even strength.