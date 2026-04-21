Kapanen scored two goals on seven shots and added four hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Ducks in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Kapanen ended the regular season on a cold streak since he was riding a seven-game goal drought, a span in which he had recorded just one point. However, he stepped up in a big way Monday, not tallying two goals but also slotting home the game-winner late in the third period. The Oilers offense will run through Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but having Kapanen as a reliable scoring threat is a huge boost for Edmonton as well. The 29-year-old forward scored just eight goals in 41 contests in the regular season.