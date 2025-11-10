Kapanen (undisclosed) was put on long-term injured reserve Monday.

In corresponding moves, the Oilers activated Mattias Janmark (undisclosed) from injured reserve and placed Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) on the IR list. Kapanen will miss his 11th straight game against Columbus on Monday and could be trending toward a return around early December. He has registered two assists, four shots on goal, four blocked shots and 16 hits across six appearances this season.