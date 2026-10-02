Kapanen scored a shorthanded goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 9-7 win over the Canucks.

Kapanen has a shot to see meaningful power-play time while both of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) and Zach Hyman (undisclosed) are out. After a scoreless performance in the opener, Kapanen got on the scoresheet with his standout special-teams effort Thursday. He's added four shots on net, five hits and a minus-4 rating across two contests this season. Kapanen should slip no lower than the third line once the Oilers are healthy, giving him some deep-league appeal as a physical forward.